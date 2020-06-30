39 Saint Kitts

Amenities

dishwasher parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking

VIEW VIEW VIEW! Ocean, Golf Course, Catalina Island and City Light Views. As good as it gets! California coastal living in the prestigious gated community of Monarch Beach. This home is located on the largest parcel available in the Monarch Beach gated community. A very rare long driveway for extra parking. The back, outdoor area lives and feels like a resort. Spacious, Private and offering spectacular views. Open, cheery, spacious and move-in ready. This single-family home has been lovingly maintained and cared for without compromise! Clean, turn-key and available for lease now. Just minutes from world-renowned parks, beaches, resorts and restaurants. This home is perfectly ready for move-in. Start living the coastal lifestyle today!