Dana Point, CA
39 Saint Kitts
Last updated July 16 2020

39 Saint Kitts

39 Saint Kitts · No Longer Available
Location

39 Saint Kitts, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
VIEW VIEW VIEW! Ocean, Golf Course, Catalina Island and City Light Views. As good as it gets! California coastal living in the prestigious gated community of Monarch Beach. This home is located on the largest parcel available in the Monarch Beach gated community. A very rare long driveway for extra parking. The back, outdoor area lives and feels like a resort. Spacious, Private and offering spectacular views. Open, cheery, spacious and move-in ready. This single-family home has been lovingly maintained and cared for without compromise! Clean, turn-key and available for lease now. Just minutes from world-renowned parks, beaches, resorts and restaurants. This home is perfectly ready for move-in. Start living the coastal lifestyle today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Saint Kitts have any available units?
39 Saint Kitts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Saint Kitts have?
Some of 39 Saint Kitts's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Saint Kitts currently offering any rent specials?
39 Saint Kitts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Saint Kitts pet-friendly?
No, 39 Saint Kitts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 39 Saint Kitts offer parking?
Yes, 39 Saint Kitts offers parking.
Does 39 Saint Kitts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Saint Kitts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Saint Kitts have a pool?
No, 39 Saint Kitts does not have a pool.
Does 39 Saint Kitts have accessible units?
No, 39 Saint Kitts does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Saint Kitts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Saint Kitts has units with dishwashers.
