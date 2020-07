Amenities

Beautiful beach home right on the sand! Spacious double lot with a huge deck for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air and heat. There's also a 2 car garage, additional parking for 3 more cars, and a laundry room. Located in a private guard-gated community on Capistrano Beach. Property is available for a 6 to 12 month lease.