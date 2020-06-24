All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 35402 Camino Capistrano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
35402 Camino Capistrano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35402 Camino Capistrano

35402 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

35402 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call listing agent John Sturdevant to view 949-584-5619. 4 bedroom California beach house in a coveted Capistrano Beach location boasting over 1/4 acre lot with RV access and an enormous 3 car direct access garage with parking for 4+ cars in the driveway. Hear the ocean waves crash on the beach and feel the sea breeze. Beautifully maintained house was recently upgraded with a new kitchen including white Shaker cabinets, soft close doors & drawers, quartz countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Flexible floorplan includes 4 large bedrooms, two have walk-in closets, 3 full bathrooms including 2 huge main-floor bedrooms and full bath. There is also an upstairs bonus space good for storage, crafts or playroom. Kitchen is open to the family room. Large living room with a fireplace and mantel that makes a very nice great room. Lots of storage on both levels. Sprawling lot with wonderful yards and mature landscape. There is an ocean and sunset view from the master suite and its balcony. Light and bright with exceptional room sizes. Immaculate and upgraded with quality carpet, travertine floors and warm paint tones. Please no applicants with horrible credit, no smokers and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35402 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
35402 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 35402 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 35402 Camino Capistrano's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35402 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
35402 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35402 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 35402 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 35402 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 35402 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 35402 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35402 Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35402 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 35402 Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 35402 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 35402 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 35402 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35402 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego