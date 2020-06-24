35402 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call listing agent John Sturdevant to view 949-584-5619. 4 bedroom California beach house in a coveted Capistrano Beach location boasting over 1/4 acre lot with RV access and an enormous 3 car direct access garage with parking for 4+ cars in the driveway. Hear the ocean waves crash on the beach and feel the sea breeze. Beautifully maintained house was recently upgraded with a new kitchen including white Shaker cabinets, soft close doors & drawers, quartz countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Flexible floorplan includes 4 large bedrooms, two have walk-in closets, 3 full bathrooms including 2 huge main-floor bedrooms and full bath. There is also an upstairs bonus space good for storage, crafts or playroom. Kitchen is open to the family room. Large living room with a fireplace and mantel that makes a very nice great room. Lots of storage on both levels. Sprawling lot with wonderful yards and mature landscape. There is an ocean and sunset view from the master suite and its balcony. Light and bright with exceptional room sizes. Immaculate and upgraded with quality carpet, travertine floors and warm paint tones. Please no applicants with horrible credit, no smokers and