34586 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets elevator fireplace

***UNIT A*** Exceptional opportunity to lease this amazing residence!! Spectacular views of the Ocean, Catalina, the Harbor, etc!! Approximately 2,500 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms, a bonus room and 5 bathrooms! Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and wine fridge! Open and spacious, light and bright, fireplaces in both living and family room, elevator for easy access, inside laundry, and elegant Master Suite with walk-in closet!! Fantastic viewing deck, indoor/outdoor living with a private patio and garden...this is the perfect home for entertaining, super close to Capistrano Beach, shopping, dining and more! This is truly a fantastic opportunity - must see!!