Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

34586 Camino Capistrano

34586 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

34586 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
***UNIT A*** Exceptional opportunity to lease this amazing residence!! Spectacular views of the Ocean, Catalina, the Harbor, etc!! Approximately 2,500 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms, a bonus room and 5 bathrooms! Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and wine fridge! Open and spacious, light and bright, fireplaces in both living and family room, elevator for easy access, inside laundry, and elegant Master Suite with walk-in closet!! Fantastic viewing deck, indoor/outdoor living with a private patio and garden...this is the perfect home for entertaining, super close to Capistrano Beach, shopping, dining and more! This is truly a fantastic opportunity - must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34586 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
34586 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34586 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 34586 Camino Capistrano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34586 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
34586 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34586 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 34586 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34586 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
No, 34586 Camino Capistrano does not offer parking.
Does 34586 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34586 Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34586 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 34586 Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 34586 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 34586 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 34586 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34586 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.

