Amenities
House for Rent
34526 Calle Cambio
Dana Point, CA 92624
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1500 sq. ft.
Ocean View
Granite Counters
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Dual Sinks in Master Bath
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent with a cabana. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master Bath has a standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The home is entire gated and in front yard is a private cabana. The back yard is amazing, private, and has an Ocean View. The back yard is like your own private get away. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi