Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:25 AM

34526 Calle Cambio

34526 Calle Cambio · No Longer Available
Location

34526 Calle Cambio, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House for Rent
34526 Calle Cambio
Dana Point, CA 92624

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1500 sq. ft.
Ocean View
Granite Counters
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Dual Sinks in Master Bath
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent with a cabana. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master Bath has a standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The home is entire gated and in front yard is a private cabana. The back yard is amazing, private, and has an Ocean View. The back yard is like your own private get away. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34526 Calle Cambio have any available units?
34526 Calle Cambio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34526 Calle Cambio have?
Some of 34526 Calle Cambio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34526 Calle Cambio currently offering any rent specials?
34526 Calle Cambio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34526 Calle Cambio pet-friendly?
Yes, 34526 Calle Cambio is pet friendly.
Does 34526 Calle Cambio offer parking?
Yes, 34526 Calle Cambio offers parking.
Does 34526 Calle Cambio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34526 Calle Cambio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34526 Calle Cambio have a pool?
No, 34526 Calle Cambio does not have a pool.
Does 34526 Calle Cambio have accessible units?
No, 34526 Calle Cambio does not have accessible units.
Does 34526 Calle Cambio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34526 Calle Cambio has units with dishwashers.
