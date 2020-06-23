Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House for Rent

34526 Calle Cambio

Dana Point, CA 92624



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1500 sq. ft.

Ocean View

Granite Counters

Pets on Approval

Central Air Conditioning

Dual Sinks in Master Bath

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent with a cabana. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master Bath has a standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. The formal dining room and living room make the home elegant. The home is entire gated and in front yard is a private cabana. The back yard is amazing, private, and has an Ocean View. The back yard is like your own private get away. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi