34501 Via Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION! Coastal living with just a short walk to the beach! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED except electric at low optional rate of just $25 more per month. 1 Bedroom duplex with open floor plan. Rare find: LARGE backyard & major BONUS- Garage and storage space included! One of only two units in this desirable duplex, with only one common shared wall, optimal for privacy. Washer & Dryer located in Common area, shared with back unit. Pets are welcome with additional monthly fee and deposit. Credit check required.