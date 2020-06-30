All apartments in Dana Point
34501 Via Verde

34501 Via Verde · No Longer Available
Location

34501 Via Verde, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
refrigerator
LOCATION LOCATION! Coastal living with just a short walk to the beach! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED except electric at low optional rate of just $25 more per month. 1 Bedroom duplex with open floor plan. Rare find: LARGE backyard & major BONUS- Garage and storage space included! One of only two units in this desirable duplex, with only one common shared wall, optimal for privacy. Washer & Dryer located in Common area, shared with back unit. Pets are welcome with additional monthly fee and deposit. Credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34501 Via Verde have any available units?
34501 Via Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34501 Via Verde have?
Some of 34501 Via Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34501 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34501 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34501 Via Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 34501 Via Verde is pet friendly.
Does 34501 Via Verde offer parking?
Yes, 34501 Via Verde offers parking.
Does 34501 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34501 Via Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34501 Via Verde have a pool?
No, 34501 Via Verde does not have a pool.
Does 34501 Via Verde have accessible units?
No, 34501 Via Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34501 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 34501 Via Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
