34470 Via Verde

This is a Capo Beach 'Palisades' Home in a highly desirable neighborhood off of the bluffs above Doheny Beach. Oceanside of freeway close to D.P. harbor. Bring your RV or Boat. Large lot with driveway down the side for FREE RV/BOAT access and parking!! Includes 2 car garage. Inside laundry area with washer, dryer hookups. Great ocean breezes/ventilation. Short walk to local park and spectacular look-out point with fabulous ocean views. Less than 1/4 mile as 'the crow flies' to the beach! Loads of room for vegetable/flower gardens in rear of a gigantic oversized lot! Privacy Galor. Short walk to the Beach. Pets OK!.