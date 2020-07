Amenities

Enjoy panoramic ocean views & sunsets from this lovely beach condo!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo with OCEAN VIEW!!! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen counter tops!!! This is only a 2-unit building with lots of privacy. Spacious living room with fireplace and private balcony with ocean view. Spectacular view on a clear day!! (2-car garage available once LL removes contents. Until then $100 credit off monthly rental payment)