Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

34403 Green Lantern Street

34403 Green Lantern St · No Longer Available
Location

34403 Green Lantern St, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
bbq/grill
sauna
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! AVAILABLE THROUGH JUNE! UNPARALLELED HARBOR & OCEAN VIEWS! This is an extraordinary executive home with designer upgrades throughout that welcomes you through a secured elevator entrance. Entering the wood & glass front door you are immediately mesmerized by the unobstructed view extending high above Dana Point Harbor and beyond. The opulent living area is both luxurious & relaxing with floor to ceiling glass walls and sliders perfectly designed for indoor-outdoor living. The expansive wrap-around deck with glass panels for optimum sit down ocean views is outfitted with chartreuse market umbrellas, lounge and dining areas, and built-in BBQ island. The bon vivant Kitchen is an epicurean's dream with top of the line Miele appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, inbuilt espresso center, and wine refrigerator. Just off the kitchen is an extensive butlers pantry leading to a double washer/dryer center with sink, and ample storage. The upstairs main living quarters include not only the living room, dining room, kitchen, and lavish guest bathroom, but a grand size main level bedroom with sizable media/living area. Downstairs are two ocean view guest bedrooms, guest bath, and an ocean view master suite with private balcony. The lap of luxury master bath features a sauna, steam shower, jetted tub that fills from the ceiling, towel warmer rack, and an impressive walk-in closet with center island dresser. This REMARKABLE HOME is WORLD CLASS RESORT LIVING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34403 Green Lantern Street have any available units?
34403 Green Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34403 Green Lantern Street have?
Some of 34403 Green Lantern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34403 Green Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34403 Green Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34403 Green Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 34403 Green Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34403 Green Lantern Street offer parking?
No, 34403 Green Lantern Street does not offer parking.
Does 34403 Green Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34403 Green Lantern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34403 Green Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34403 Green Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34403 Green Lantern Street have accessible units?
Yes, 34403 Green Lantern Street has accessible units.
Does 34403 Green Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34403 Green Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.

