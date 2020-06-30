34403 Green Lantern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator bbq/grill sauna

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! AVAILABLE THROUGH JUNE! UNPARALLELED HARBOR & OCEAN VIEWS! This is an extraordinary executive home with designer upgrades throughout that welcomes you through a secured elevator entrance. Entering the wood & glass front door you are immediately mesmerized by the unobstructed view extending high above Dana Point Harbor and beyond. The opulent living area is both luxurious & relaxing with floor to ceiling glass walls and sliders perfectly designed for indoor-outdoor living. The expansive wrap-around deck with glass panels for optimum sit down ocean views is outfitted with chartreuse market umbrellas, lounge and dining areas, and built-in BBQ island. The bon vivant Kitchen is an epicurean's dream with top of the line Miele appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, inbuilt espresso center, and wine refrigerator. Just off the kitchen is an extensive butlers pantry leading to a double washer/dryer center with sink, and ample storage. The upstairs main living quarters include not only the living room, dining room, kitchen, and lavish guest bathroom, but a grand size main level bedroom with sizable media/living area. Downstairs are two ocean view guest bedrooms, guest bath, and an ocean view master suite with private balcony. The lap of luxury master bath features a sauna, steam shower, jetted tub that fills from the ceiling, towel warmer rack, and an impressive walk-in closet with center island dresser. This REMARKABLE HOME is WORLD CLASS RESORT LIVING!