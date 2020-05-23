34385 Dana Strand Road

Amenities

Breathtaking panoramic ocean, coastline and Catalina Island views from this newly renovated (2016) 3 bedroom Villa near walking trails and beach access. Enjoy morning coffee on your private patio overlooking the renowned Headlands open space and sanctuary. The property offers a full stone/stainless kitchen with modern conveniences, informal and formal dining areas. The spacious ocean view master suite is showcased by a hotel quality Spa bath with soaking tub and rain shower. Two guest rooms and a full bath are offered on the upper level. Enjoy walking to the Ritz Carlton for Sunday brunch or into Dana Point's charming beach town with it's newly revitalized Lantern North where you will find several new dining and shopping options; or catch the new Dana Point and Laguna Trolleys which you can ride all over the south coast from Capo to Main Beach in Laguna.