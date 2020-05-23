All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34385 Dana Strand Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34385 Dana Strand Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34385 Dana Strand Road

34385 Dana Strand Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34385 Dana Strand Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Breathtaking panoramic ocean, coastline and Catalina Island views from this newly renovated (2016) 3 bedroom Villa near walking trails and beach access. Enjoy morning coffee on your private patio overlooking the renowned Headlands open space and sanctuary. The property offers a full stone/stainless kitchen with modern conveniences, informal and formal dining areas. The spacious ocean view master suite is showcased by a hotel quality Spa bath with soaking tub and rain shower. Two guest rooms and a full bath are offered on the upper level. Enjoy walking to the Ritz Carlton for Sunday brunch or into Dana Point's charming beach town with it's newly revitalized Lantern North where you will find several new dining and shopping options; or catch the new Dana Point and Laguna Trolleys which you can ride all over the south coast from Capo to Main Beach in Laguna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34385 Dana Strand Road have any available units?
34385 Dana Strand Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34385 Dana Strand Road have?
Some of 34385 Dana Strand Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34385 Dana Strand Road currently offering any rent specials?
34385 Dana Strand Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34385 Dana Strand Road pet-friendly?
No, 34385 Dana Strand Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34385 Dana Strand Road offer parking?
Yes, 34385 Dana Strand Road does offer parking.
Does 34385 Dana Strand Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34385 Dana Strand Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34385 Dana Strand Road have a pool?
No, 34385 Dana Strand Road does not have a pool.
Does 34385 Dana Strand Road have accessible units?
No, 34385 Dana Strand Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34385 Dana Strand Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34385 Dana Strand Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego