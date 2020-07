Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Upstairs 3 Br., 3 Ba., 2 Car Garage, approx. 1600sqft in the heart of Dana Point. This home has Newer Cabinets and Newer Granite Counter top with Recess lighting and Scraped Ceilings, Also includes newer Stainless Steel Appliances and 6 inch Base Boards. Just a short walk to the beach and steps to Starbucks and The Coffee bean. Nice building with 2 large patio decks, your own washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Water is included in the rent.