34126 Selva Road

Ocean views in this front row exceptionally renovated, fully furnished beach and harbor close upper level condo in the highly sought after Niguel Beach Terrace community across from Strand Vista Park and Strand Beach. Situated in the heart of Dana Point with coastal climate and sea breezes, this community is surrounded by ocean and harbor view walking trails, beaches, pacific coast highway, shopping and entertainment. Minutes from revitalized Dana Point Town Center, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach, this home is your opportunity to enjoy an amazing beach lifestyle. One of the finest renovations in Niguel Beach Terrace, spacious designer 3 bed / 2 bath home w/expansive living and dining space. Fully re-designed and remodeled kitchen w/ exceptional finishes. Kitchen includes stone counters, stainless steel range, built in refrigerator, built in interior laundry w/ included stacked washer/dryer. Re-designed and remodeled resort style bathrooms include spacious stone showers w/ custom glass enclosures. Aged oak plank wood flooring throughout, and recessed lighting. Dual pane vinyl windows and sliders throughout. Two patios open the interior space inviting natural light while maintaining privacy. Fully furnished w/ quality pieces throughout. Convertible third bedroom includes sleeper sofa, offering additional living or sleeping space to fit your needs. Niguel Beach Terrace includes association pool w/ views of the Pacific ocean, separate spa and open areas throughout community.