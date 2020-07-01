All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:49 PM

34126 Selva Road

Location

34126 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Ocean views in this front row exceptionally renovated, fully furnished beach and harbor close upper level condo in the highly sought after Niguel Beach Terrace community across from Strand Vista Park and Strand Beach. Situated in the heart of Dana Point with coastal climate and sea breezes, this community is surrounded by ocean and harbor view walking trails, beaches, pacific coast highway, shopping and entertainment. Minutes from revitalized Dana Point Town Center, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach, this home is your opportunity to enjoy an amazing beach lifestyle. One of the finest renovations in Niguel Beach Terrace, spacious designer 3 bed / 2 bath home w/expansive living and dining space. Fully re-designed and remodeled kitchen w/ exceptional finishes. Kitchen includes stone counters, stainless steel range, built in refrigerator, built in interior laundry w/ included stacked washer/dryer. Re-designed and remodeled resort style bathrooms include spacious stone showers w/ custom glass enclosures. Aged oak plank wood flooring throughout, and recessed lighting. Dual pane vinyl windows and sliders throughout. Two patios open the interior space inviting natural light while maintaining privacy. Fully furnished w/ quality pieces throughout. Convertible third bedroom includes sleeper sofa, offering additional living or sleeping space to fit your needs. Niguel Beach Terrace includes association pool w/ views of the Pacific ocean, separate spa and open areas throughout community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34126 Selva Road have any available units?
34126 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34126 Selva Road have?
Some of 34126 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34126 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34126 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34126 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34126 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34126 Selva Road offer parking?
No, 34126 Selva Road does not offer parking.
Does 34126 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34126 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34126 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34126 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34126 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34126 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34126 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34126 Selva Road does not have units with dishwashers.

