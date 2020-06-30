All apartments in Dana Point
34041 Granada Drive

34041 Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34041 Granada Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Less than a block away from JC Bean & Starbucks and on a nice wide street that's walking distance to the newly updated Lantern Village where you'll find great restaurants, shopping and the Dana Point Harbor, this 2 Bed/1.5 Bath unit apartment includes Ocean/Coastline views from the upstairs bedroom. No one living above or beneath - both bedrooms are upstairs while the kitchen, living and powder bath are downstairs. Common area deck & patio space, shared washer & dryer, and 1-car garage plus a tandem parking space in the driveway. Includes water & trash utility service. Sorry NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34041 Granada Drive have any available units?
34041 Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34041 Granada Drive have?
Some of 34041 Granada Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34041 Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34041 Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34041 Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34041 Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34041 Granada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34041 Granada Drive offers parking.
Does 34041 Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34041 Granada Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34041 Granada Drive have a pool?
No, 34041 Granada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34041 Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 34041 Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34041 Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34041 Granada Drive has units with dishwashers.
