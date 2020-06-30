34041 Granada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Less than a block away from JC Bean & Starbucks and on a nice wide street that's walking distance to the newly updated Lantern Village where you'll find great restaurants, shopping and the Dana Point Harbor, this 2 Bed/1.5 Bath unit apartment includes Ocean/Coastline views from the upstairs bedroom. No one living above or beneath - both bedrooms are upstairs while the kitchen, living and powder bath are downstairs. Common area deck & patio space, shared washer & dryer, and 1-car garage plus a tandem parking space in the driveway. Includes water & trash utility service. Sorry NO pets.