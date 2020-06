Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cottage by the harbor! Beach cottage located in the Lantern District steps from the Town Center restaurants and activities, parks and harbor area. Designed for the client needing temporary housing from a few days to a few months. Totally turnkey from the linens to the Knives and forks. Great curb appeal with white picket fence. Large grass area and tropical front yard. Entertain in the private tropical fenced rear yard with covered patio. Inside features 2 spacious bedrooms, one with a walk in cedar lined closet. Very warm atmosphere with wood walls and ceilings. Living room has wood flooring and bedrooms have carpet. Ceramic tile in upgraded kitchen and laundry room. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. The bathroom is upgraded and extra-large. Fully furnished, just bring your clothes and bathing suit! Sleeps up to 9 people comfortably.