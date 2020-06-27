Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33961 Silver Lantern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33961 Silver Lantern Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33961 Silver Lantern Street
33961 Silver Lantern Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
33961 Silver Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located minutes away from Dana Point Harbor. This unit offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with an open floor plan in the kitchen and living room area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street have any available units?
33961 Silver Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dana Point, CA
.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dana Point Rent Report
.
Is 33961 Silver Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33961 Silver Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33961 Silver Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33961 Silver Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dana Point
.
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33961 Silver Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33961 Silver Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33961 Silver Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33961 Silver Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33961 Silver Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33961 Silver Lantern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33961 Silver Lantern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Similar Pages
Dana Point 1 Bedrooms
Dana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with Parking
Dana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Rialto, CA
Wildomar, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Carson, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Menifee, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego