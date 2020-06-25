All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
33926 La Serena Drive
33926 La Serena Drive

33926 La Serena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33926 La Serena Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable "beach cottage feel" condo available for summer rental! This fully furnished 2-bedroom/2-bath unit has two outdoor patios and is situated on a large landscaped lot. Enjoy all Dana Point has to offer! Restaurants, beaches and harbor are all conveniently located. Unit is decorated in a charming beach décor and includes a fully-equipped kitchen with gas range and attached dining area. This light-filled condo takes advantage of the ocean breezes in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of on-street parking (one driveway spot also available). Master bedroom suite has an attached bath with double vanity and full shower. Guest bath includes skylight and shower over tub. Laundry room is in the unit. Third bedroom is off master and has separate entrance from outside. Don't miss renting this beautiful unit and enjoy summer fun in Dana Point!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33926 La Serena Drive have any available units?
33926 La Serena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33926 La Serena Drive have?
Some of 33926 La Serena Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33926 La Serena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33926 La Serena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33926 La Serena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33926 La Serena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33926 La Serena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33926 La Serena Drive offers parking.
Does 33926 La Serena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33926 La Serena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33926 La Serena Drive have a pool?
No, 33926 La Serena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33926 La Serena Drive have accessible units?
No, 33926 La Serena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33926 La Serena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33926 La Serena Drive has units with dishwashers.
