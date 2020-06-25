33926 La Serena Drive

Amenities

Adorable "beach cottage feel" condo available for summer rental! This fully furnished 2-bedroom/2-bath unit has two outdoor patios and is situated on a large landscaped lot. Enjoy all Dana Point has to offer! Restaurants, beaches and harbor are all conveniently located. Unit is decorated in a charming beach décor and includes a fully-equipped kitchen with gas range and attached dining area. This light-filled condo takes advantage of the ocean breezes in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of on-street parking (one driveway spot also available). Master bedroom suite has an attached bath with double vanity and full shower. Guest bath includes skylight and shower over tub. Laundry room is in the unit. Third bedroom is off master and has separate entrance from outside. Don't miss renting this beautiful unit and enjoy summer fun in Dana Point!