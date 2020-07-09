All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:50 PM

33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar

33856 Alcazar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33856 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage Rental for storage only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar have any available units?
33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar currently offering any rent specials?
33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar pet-friendly?
No, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar offer parking?
Yes, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar offers parking.
Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar have a pool?
No, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar does not have a pool.
Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar have accessible units?
No, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar does not have accessible units.
Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar have units with dishwashers?
No, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar have units with air conditioning?
No, 33856 Alcazar Drive - Gar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego