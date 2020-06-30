All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33852 Pequito Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33852 Pequito Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

33852 Pequito Drive

33852 Pequito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

33852 Pequito Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice upper level One Bedroom , One Bathroom, One Car "Shared Garage" apartment home in Dana Point. This Top Floor Corner Unit comes with lots of windows, an upgraded kitchen, a ceiling fan, and a private balcony. There are neighborhood views plus peek-a-boo views of the ocean. There is newer carpet, paint, and will be freshly cleaned and ready to go! Additionally. there is coin laundry on-site. The home is very close to downtown shopping, restaurants and entertainment, the Dana Point Harbor and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33852 Pequito Drive have any available units?
33852 Pequito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33852 Pequito Drive have?
Some of 33852 Pequito Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33852 Pequito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33852 Pequito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33852 Pequito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33852 Pequito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33852 Pequito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33852 Pequito Drive offers parking.
Does 33852 Pequito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33852 Pequito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33852 Pequito Drive have a pool?
No, 33852 Pequito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33852 Pequito Drive have accessible units?
No, 33852 Pequito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33852 Pequito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33852 Pequito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego