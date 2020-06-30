33852 Pequito Drive

Amenities

Nice upper level One Bedroom , One Bathroom, One Car "Shared Garage" apartment home in Dana Point. This Top Floor Corner Unit comes with lots of windows, an upgraded kitchen, a ceiling fan, and a private balcony. There are neighborhood views plus peek-a-boo views of the ocean. There is newer carpet, paint, and will be freshly cleaned and ready to go! Additionally. there is coin laundry on-site. The home is very close to downtown shopping, restaurants and entertainment, the Dana Point Harbor and beaches.