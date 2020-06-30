33842 Olinda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exceptional Condo in Dana Point - Stroll to Restaurants - Highly upgraded condo in the heart of Lantern Village! No one is above or below this home with two car garage access or walk up with your private staircase. It's a spacious and open floor plan with 1,426 square feet of beautiful living space, There is an attached two car garage, three decks off the kitchen, master and entrance, Plus, there is a very spacious and very private backyard. It's a very light and bright home with gas fireplace, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen and patio off dining area. Upgrades include plantation shutters, wood floors, custom cherry cabinets, newer appliances, granite counter tops, and crown molding and dual pane windows throughout. Both Bedrooms are located on the third level featuring a sizable master suite with peek-a-boo ocean view, fireplace, cedar lined closet, gorgeous in suite bath with heated marble floors, and more. Second bedroom has its own bath and walk in closet. The powder room on the main level. This is an excellent rental property that is close to Coast Highways shops, restaurants and easy access to freeway and toll road. Owner will consider a small dog or cat with additional deposit and monthly pet rent, pending pre-approval. Available soon!



(RLNE3240834)