All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33842 Olinda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33842 Olinda Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

33842 Olinda Drive

33842 Olinda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33842 Olinda Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional Condo in Dana Point - Stroll to Restaurants - Highly upgraded condo in the heart of Lantern Village! No one is above or below this home with two car garage access or walk up with your private staircase. It's a spacious and open floor plan with 1,426 square feet of beautiful living space, There is an attached two car garage, three decks off the kitchen, master and entrance, Plus, there is a very spacious and very private backyard. It's a very light and bright home with gas fireplace, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen and patio off dining area. Upgrades include plantation shutters, wood floors, custom cherry cabinets, newer appliances, granite counter tops, and crown molding and dual pane windows throughout. Both Bedrooms are located on the third level featuring a sizable master suite with peek-a-boo ocean view, fireplace, cedar lined closet, gorgeous in suite bath with heated marble floors, and more. Second bedroom has its own bath and walk in closet. The powder room on the main level. This is an excellent rental property that is close to Coast Highways shops, restaurants and easy access to freeway and toll road. Owner will consider a small dog or cat with additional deposit and monthly pet rent, pending pre-approval. Available soon!

(RLNE3240834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33842 Olinda Drive have any available units?
33842 Olinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33842 Olinda Drive have?
Some of 33842 Olinda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33842 Olinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33842 Olinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33842 Olinda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 33842 Olinda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 33842 Olinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33842 Olinda Drive offers parking.
Does 33842 Olinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33842 Olinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33842 Olinda Drive have a pool?
No, 33842 Olinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33842 Olinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 33842 Olinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33842 Olinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33842 Olinda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego