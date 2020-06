Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous sunset-ocean views in this quiet townhouse in the heart of the Lantern District of Dana Point. This lovely home has 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a fireplace in the living room and sit down ocean views from every room. In addition, this home has a one car garage, washer and dryer, and is walking distance to the Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shopping.