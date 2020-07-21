33816 Silver Lantern St A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Dana Point Townhouse with Ocean Views - Property Id: 134754



Townhouse style "front" unit (duplex bldg.) 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths...... OCEAN VIEWS FROM LIVING/DINING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM and from the 2 extra large decks (one off dining/living room and one off 2nd bedroom upstairs)........... Laundry hook ups for (standard size side-by-side washer/dryer)...... gas range and dishwasher.....Only 1 common wall.....1-car garage with remote, plus parking space in front of garage. Very quiet neighborhood.



Available after 7-1-19.... NO pets, no smoking please

CALL SHIRLEY (949) 496-6987 or cell: (949) 374-3373

No Pets Allowed



