33816 Silver Lantern St A

Dana Point Townhouse with Ocean Views - Property Id: 134754
Townhouse style "front" unit (duplex bldg.) 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths...... OCEAN VIEWS FROM LIVING/DINING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM and from the 2 extra large decks (one off dining/living room and one off 2nd bedroom upstairs)........... Laundry hook ups for (standard size side-by-side washer/dryer)...... gas range and dishwasher.....Only 1 common wall.....1-car garage with remote, plus parking space in front of garage. Very quiet neighborhood.
Available after 7-1-19.... NO pets, no smoking please
CALL SHIRLEY (949) 496-6987 or cell: (949) 374-3373
Property Id 134754
No Pets Allowed
