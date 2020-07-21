All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33816 Silver Lantern St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33816 Silver Lantern St A
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

33816 Silver Lantern St A

33816 Silver Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

33816 Silver Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dana Point Townhouse with Ocean Views - Property Id: 134754

Townhouse style "front" unit (duplex bldg.) 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths...... OCEAN VIEWS FROM LIVING/DINING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM and from the 2 extra large decks (one off dining/living room and one off 2nd bedroom upstairs)........... Laundry hook ups for (standard size side-by-side washer/dryer)...... gas range and dishwasher.....Only 1 common wall.....1-car garage with remote, plus parking space in front of garage. Very quiet neighborhood.

Available after 7-1-19.... NO pets, no smoking please
CALL SHIRLEY (949) 496-6987 or cell: (949) 374-3373
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134754p
Property Id 134754

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5016013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33816 Silver Lantern St A have any available units?
33816 Silver Lantern St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33816 Silver Lantern St A have?
Some of 33816 Silver Lantern St A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33816 Silver Lantern St A currently offering any rent specials?
33816 Silver Lantern St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33816 Silver Lantern St A pet-friendly?
No, 33816 Silver Lantern St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33816 Silver Lantern St A offer parking?
Yes, 33816 Silver Lantern St A offers parking.
Does 33816 Silver Lantern St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33816 Silver Lantern St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33816 Silver Lantern St A have a pool?
No, 33816 Silver Lantern St A does not have a pool.
Does 33816 Silver Lantern St A have accessible units?
No, 33816 Silver Lantern St A does not have accessible units.
Does 33816 Silver Lantern St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33816 Silver Lantern St A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego