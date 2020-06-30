33801 Colegio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic remodel! All new wood like floors, new 5.5 inch baseboards, new designer paint, beautifully refinished kitchen cabinets, new knobs and pulls, new quartz slab counter tops, new designer sink and industrial style faucet. It looks hot. The home has double pane windows, a single car garage and driveway parking space. The ocean views are very peaceful off the back of the home and the back patio. This home has top of the line laundry machines that are free to be used.

To see this one in a private setting, give Greg Hughes, the listing agent a call. 949-350-9555

Dre Lic 01241131