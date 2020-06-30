All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

33801 Colegio Drive

33801 Colegio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33801 Colegio Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic remodel! All new wood like floors, new 5.5 inch baseboards, new designer paint, beautifully refinished kitchen cabinets, new knobs and pulls, new quartz slab counter tops, new designer sink and industrial style faucet. It looks hot. The home has double pane windows, a single car garage and driveway parking space. The ocean views are very peaceful off the back of the home and the back patio. This home has top of the line laundry machines that are free to be used.
To see this one in a private setting, give Greg Hughes, the listing agent a call. 949-350-9555
Dre Lic 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33801 Colegio Drive have any available units?
33801 Colegio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33801 Colegio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33801 Colegio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33801 Colegio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33801 Colegio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33801 Colegio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33801 Colegio Drive offers parking.
Does 33801 Colegio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33801 Colegio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33801 Colegio Drive have a pool?
No, 33801 Colegio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33801 Colegio Drive have accessible units?
No, 33801 Colegio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33801 Colegio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33801 Colegio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33801 Colegio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33801 Colegio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

