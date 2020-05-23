33782 Malaga Drive

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath ocean view apartment centrally located in the highly sought after Lantern District of Dana Point. As you open the front door and enter the light and bright, fresh clean unit you will instantly want to call it "Home". Featuring beautiful travertine floors and carpet in neutral tones to accent the designer Dunn Edwards "Antique Paper" painted interior. Enjoy creating your favorite meals in this newly remodeled kitchen with Dal-Tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, newer appliances, fabulous white maple cabinets accented with crown molding and customs baseboards. The bedrooms are flooded with natural lighting filtering thru the new Milgard windows and enhanced with the mirrored sliding closet doors. Both bathrooms are recently renovated, with Dal Subway tiles to keep that fresh clean look. Granite top vanities and sliding glass shower doors are featured in both bathrooms. Spacious 2 car garage and on site common use laundry room. Property is in close proximity to the Dana Point Harbor, restaurants, shopping and wonderful beaches. So much more to come with the new developments in the Lantern District.