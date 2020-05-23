All apartments in Dana Point
33782 Malaga Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

33782 Malaga Drive

33782 Malaga Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33782 Malaga Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath ocean view apartment centrally located in the highly sought after Lantern District of Dana Point. As you open the front door and enter the light and bright, fresh clean unit you will instantly want to call it "Home". Featuring beautiful travertine floors and carpet in neutral tones to accent the designer Dunn Edwards "Antique Paper" painted interior. Enjoy creating your favorite meals in this newly remodeled kitchen with Dal-Tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, newer appliances, fabulous white maple cabinets accented with crown molding and customs baseboards. The bedrooms are flooded with natural lighting filtering thru the new Milgard windows and enhanced with the mirrored sliding closet doors. Both bathrooms are recently renovated, with Dal Subway tiles to keep that fresh clean look. Granite top vanities and sliding glass shower doors are featured in both bathrooms. Spacious 2 car garage and on site common use laundry room. Property is in close proximity to the Dana Point Harbor, restaurants, shopping and wonderful beaches. So much more to come with the new developments in the Lantern District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33782 Malaga Drive have any available units?
33782 Malaga Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33782 Malaga Drive have?
Some of 33782 Malaga Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33782 Malaga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33782 Malaga Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33782 Malaga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33782 Malaga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33782 Malaga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33782 Malaga Drive does offer parking.
Does 33782 Malaga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33782 Malaga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33782 Malaga Drive have a pool?
No, 33782 Malaga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33782 Malaga Drive have accessible units?
No, 33782 Malaga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33782 Malaga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33782 Malaga Drive has units with dishwashers.
