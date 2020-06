Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Air Conditioned!!!Spacious just remodeled two story home 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The lower level is a great room with dining area and fireplace and it opens up to the large enclosed yard. The new gourmet kitchen is ready to serve! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Two designated parking spots. Walk to town, restaurants , shops and Dana Point Harbor! The owner owns the triplex next door which is part of the property.