Dana Point, CA
33572 Blue Lantern Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:24 PM

33572 Blue Lantern Street

33572 Street of the Blue Lantern · No Longer Available
Location

33572 Street of the Blue Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, Close to Restaurants and Schools. This Two Bedroom upper End Unit has a 1 car detached Garage and two assigned parking places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street have any available units?
33572 Blue Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33572 Blue Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33572 Blue Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33572 Blue Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33572 Blue Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33572 Blue Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33572 Blue Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33572 Blue Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33572 Blue Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33572 Blue Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33572 Blue Lantern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33572 Blue Lantern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
