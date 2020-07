Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath with extra large backyard and patio! Two car garage and two additional spaces in front of garage door. New carpet, new paint, new roof, new wood flooring, ceiling fans in every bedroom, recessed lighting, new windows and a gorgeous upgraded kitchen, with self closing drawers. Schedule your showing to see if this is the one you have been looking for!