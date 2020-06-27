33292 Bremerton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

Light and bright single-level home in Dana Knolls. Situated on a large lot with backyard and ocean views and just a short walk or bike ride to the beach or Dana Point harbor! Completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout most of the home and walls of windows opening to the interior atrium with fire pit. Large private yard with an ocean view. Chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and center island that is open to the dining and family room and doors to the center atrium. Living room features wrap around fireplace and a slider to the private yard. Large master with walk in closet with built ins, ceiling fans and remodeled bath with separate shower and large soaking tub with jets. Two additional bedrooms one of which could be a second master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Home is available furnished or unfurnished.