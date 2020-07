Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great Interior location inside the private community of Marinita Townhomes featuring swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts. This home features freshly painted interior as well as new flooring. This spacious floorpan offers tall ceilings, walk out balcony and direct garage access from the 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer are included in the separate laundry room