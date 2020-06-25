All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33075 Sunharbor
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

33075 Sunharbor

33075 Sunharbor · No Longer Available
Location

33075 Sunharbor, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and upgraded home located in gated Marluna community featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Great location situated on a corner lot. Vaulted ceilings in formal dinning room, living room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen opens to informal breakfast nook and family room, plantation shutters throughout. Spacious master bedroom with adjoining master bath, separate shower and large walk-in closets. Travertine floors in the main living area, beautiful new carpet upstairs, crown molding, 6" baseboards, cozy fireplaces in family room and master bedroom. Attached 2-car garage with extra storage. Dana Point has year-round activities including the Festival of Whales, Concerts on the Beach, Tall Ships Festival, weekly Farmer's Market, tons of restaurants, and much more. Close to Dana Hills High School. Tons of curb appeal & a great location! Gardener is included. Owner willing to install AC at $4,500/m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

