33075 Sunharbor

Immaculate and upgraded home located in gated Marluna community featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Great location situated on a corner lot. Vaulted ceilings in formal dinning room, living room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen opens to informal breakfast nook and family room, plantation shutters throughout. Spacious master bedroom with adjoining master bath, separate shower and large walk-in closets. Travertine floors in the main living area, beautiful new carpet upstairs, crown molding, 6" baseboards, cozy fireplaces in family room and master bedroom. Attached 2-car garage with extra storage. Dana Point has year-round activities including the Festival of Whales, Concerts on the Beach, Tall Ships Festival, weekly Farmer's Market, tons of restaurants, and much more. Close to Dana Hills High School. Tons of curb appeal & a great location! Gardener is included. Owner willing to install AC at $4,500/m.