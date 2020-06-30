2975 Doheny Way

Amenities

This South Cove condo is all about location, location, location! Just across the street from Doheny State Beach and many nice restaurants - this brand new condo features high-end finishes and ample outdoor living space. One of South Cove's most popular floor plans with a balcony view of the ocean! 1324 square feet upstairs plus an additional 382 square feet of flex space on the ground level which could be used for a workout room, in-home office, etc. This floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage which makes it perfect for full time residency or a second home. The 2 outdoor living areas make it a breeze to enjoy the California Coast lifestyle. The La Cantina doors open off the great room to a large deck for indoor outdoor living. Gourmet kitchen for the Foodie in the family. GE Profile series appliances including 5 burner gas cook top, double oven/microwave and side by side refrigerator included. 9' and 10' ceilings plus 8' doors throughout accent the clean lines, freshness and contemporary design. HOA includes community pool, spa and courtesy patrol. This is brand new construction, you'll be the first to live here. Pictures are of furnished model.