Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

2975 Doheny Way

Location

2975 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
This South Cove condo is all about location, location, location! Just across the street from Doheny State Beach and many nice restaurants - this brand new condo features high-end finishes and ample outdoor living space. One of South Cove's most popular floor plans with a balcony view of the ocean! 1324 square feet upstairs plus an additional 382 square feet of flex space on the ground level which could be used for a workout room, in-home office, etc. This floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage which makes it perfect for full time residency or a second home. The 2 outdoor living areas make it a breeze to enjoy the California Coast lifestyle. The La Cantina doors open off the great room to a large deck for indoor outdoor living. Gourmet kitchen for the Foodie in the family. GE Profile series appliances including 5 burner gas cook top, double oven/microwave and side by side refrigerator included. 9' and 10' ceilings plus 8' doors throughout accent the clean lines, freshness and contemporary design. HOA includes community pool, spa and courtesy patrol. This is brand new construction, you'll be the first to live here. Pictures are of furnished model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 Doheny Way have any available units?
2975 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 Doheny Way have?
Some of 2975 Doheny Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 2975 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 2975 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 2975 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 2975 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Doheny Way have a pool?
Yes, 2975 Doheny Way has a pool.
Does 2975 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 2975 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2975 Doheny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
