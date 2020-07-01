All apartments in Dana Point
26942 Avenida Las Palmas

26942 Avenida Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Location

26942 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach." This upstairs unit offers peek ocean views from master ensuite and kitchen. Large outdoor patio area for entertaining with a private gated yard downstairs. Conveniently located walking distance to harbor, markets (Sprouts, TJ Max, Steinmart, Home Goods, and Pines Park. Ready to move- in, this unit offers an immense amount of upgrades with new flooring, appliances, blinds, windows , private yard, new bathroom vanities , two car garage with large driveway space accommodating a total of four vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas have any available units?
26942 Avenida Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 26942 Avenida Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
26942 Avenida Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26942 Avenida Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
No, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26942 Avenida Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
No, 26942 Avenida Las Palmas does not have units with air conditioning.

