26942 Avenida Las Palmas

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach." This upstairs unit offers peek ocean views from master ensuite and kitchen. Large outdoor patio area for entertaining with a private gated yard downstairs. Conveniently located walking distance to harbor, markets (Sprouts, TJ Max, Steinmart, Home Goods, and Pines Park. Ready to move- in, this unit offers an immense amount of upgrades with new flooring, appliances, blinds, windows , private yard, new bathroom vanities , two car garage with large driveway space accommodating a total of four vehicles.