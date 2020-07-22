2661 Doheny Way

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Sensational Beach Location a few minutes walk to world famous Doheny beach and Dana Point Harbor. This brand new, fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home is located in the prestigious South Cove neighborhood directly across from Doheny State Park. Enjoy fabulous Ocean Views from the well appointed Kitchen, Dining and Living Room or go topside up the spiral staircase to the roof top deck! There you will enjoy a 360° view from Saddleback Mountain to the long and beautiful Southern Coastline well into San Diego County. If you arre looking for Location, quality and an exquisitly appointed beach retreat this is it!