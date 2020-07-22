All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 2661 Doheny Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
2661 Doheny Way
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:58 PM

2661 Doheny Way

2661 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2661 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Sensational Beach Location a few minutes walk to world famous Doheny beach and Dana Point Harbor. This brand new, fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home is located in the prestigious South Cove neighborhood directly across from Doheny State Park. Enjoy fabulous Ocean Views from the well appointed Kitchen, Dining and Living Room or go topside up the spiral staircase to the roof top deck! There you will enjoy a 360° view from Saddleback Mountain to the long and beautiful Southern Coastline well into San Diego County. If you arre looking for Location, quality and an exquisitly appointed beach retreat this is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Doheny Way have any available units?
2661 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 Doheny Way have?
Some of 2661 Doheny Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 2661 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 2661 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Doheny Way have a pool?
No, 2661 Doheny Way does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 2661 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 Doheny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego