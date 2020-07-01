26032 Dana E

Amenities

BLUFF FRONT LOCATION WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS. Enjoy spectacular unobstructed views of Ocean, White Water, Sand, Dana Point Harbor, Catalina Island, & Sunsets from living & dining rooms, kitchen, master bedroom/& deck off master, and private patio downstairs. Downstairs features travertine flooring throughout, fireplace in living room, ceiling fan, 1/2 bath, and sliders that lead to outdoor patio which has a built in BBQ. Spacious kitchen on lower level has built-in refrigerator - double oven - two drawer dishwasher - glass cabinet doors with interior lights - tile counters. Beautiful wrought iron railing on staircase. Two toned paint and crown molding throughout. Upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, walk-in closets with organizers and mirrored doors in all 3 bedrooms. Wake up to pano views from the master bedroom & balcony, master bathroom has been remodeled. Unit has a 2 car garage with built-in storage cabinets and washer/dryer hookups. HOA has ocean view pool/spa & tennis courts. Short distance to DP Harbor, restaurants, & beaches. Resort style living! Listed by Donna Finney/Broker Associate, C21 Award, 949-697-2564, cdonna4re@aol.com