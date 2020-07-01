All apartments in Dana Point
26032 Dana E
26032 Dana E

26032 Dana Blf E · No Longer Available
Location

26032 Dana Blf E, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
BLUFF FRONT LOCATION WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS. Enjoy spectacular unobstructed views of Ocean, White Water, Sand, Dana Point Harbor, Catalina Island, & Sunsets from living & dining rooms, kitchen, master bedroom/& deck off master, and private patio downstairs. Downstairs features travertine flooring throughout, fireplace in living room, ceiling fan, 1/2 bath, and sliders that lead to outdoor patio which has a built in BBQ. Spacious kitchen on lower level has built-in refrigerator - double oven - two drawer dishwasher - glass cabinet doors with interior lights - tile counters. Beautiful wrought iron railing on staircase. Two toned paint and crown molding throughout. Upper level consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, walk-in closets with organizers and mirrored doors in all 3 bedrooms. Wake up to pano views from the master bedroom & balcony, master bathroom has been remodeled. Unit has a 2 car garage with built-in storage cabinets and washer/dryer hookups. HOA has ocean view pool/spa & tennis courts. Short distance to DP Harbor, restaurants, & beaches. Resort style living! Listed by Donna Finney/Broker Associate, C21 Award, 949-697-2564, cdonna4re@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26032 Dana E have any available units?
26032 Dana E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26032 Dana E have?
Some of 26032 Dana E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26032 Dana E currently offering any rent specials?
26032 Dana E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26032 Dana E pet-friendly?
No, 26032 Dana E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26032 Dana E offer parking?
Yes, 26032 Dana E offers parking.
Does 26032 Dana E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26032 Dana E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26032 Dana E have a pool?
Yes, 26032 Dana E has a pool.
Does 26032 Dana E have accessible units?
No, 26032 Dana E does not have accessible units.
Does 26032 Dana E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26032 Dana E has units with dishwashers.

