25611 Quail Run

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

VERY SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL-GROUND FLOOR ONE BDRM DANA POINT "SPINNAKER RUN " CONDO-CLOSE TO DOHENY BEACH AND HARBOR/MARINA!! GREAT END-UND WITH VERY PRIVATE-SECLUDED LOCATION (ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN THE DEVELOPMENT) WITH VIEWS OF SURROUNDING GREEN BELT, HILLS, BEACH BIKE TRAIL AND EVEN A SMALL OCEAN PEEK FROM PRIVATE-COVERED FRONT PATIO!! PRIVATE FULL-SIZE LAUNDRY PLUS COMMUNITY LAUNDRY/POOL/SPA, GATED PARKING AND CLOSE TO PATH TO BEACH/HARBOR WITHOUT CROSSING COAST HWY, RESERVED PARKING SPACE #149-VERY CLOSE TO SUBJECT PROPERTY!