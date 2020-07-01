All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 25062 Terrace Lantern.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
25062 Terrace Lantern
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

25062 Terrace Lantern

25062 Terrace Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

25062 Terrace Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Great Location !!!. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is West of PCH. This unit was FULLY remodeled about two years ago and also has a full 2 ( TWO ) car garage, small patio in the front and a private yard in the back. ( HARD TO FIND ) Note that its an end unit and no one above or below you for great privacy. Its walking distance to Lantern Bay Park, Marriott Resort / Spa and Dana Point Beach / Harbor. Just below the unit you can walk to PCH for restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Also easy access to the Freeway !!! TOTALLY REDONE IN AUGUST 2017 IN GREAT SHAPE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25062 Terrace Lantern have any available units?
25062 Terrace Lantern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25062 Terrace Lantern have?
Some of 25062 Terrace Lantern's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25062 Terrace Lantern currently offering any rent specials?
25062 Terrace Lantern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25062 Terrace Lantern pet-friendly?
No, 25062 Terrace Lantern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25062 Terrace Lantern offer parking?
Yes, 25062 Terrace Lantern offers parking.
Does 25062 Terrace Lantern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25062 Terrace Lantern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25062 Terrace Lantern have a pool?
No, 25062 Terrace Lantern does not have a pool.
Does 25062 Terrace Lantern have accessible units?
No, 25062 Terrace Lantern does not have accessible units.
Does 25062 Terrace Lantern have units with dishwashers?
No, 25062 Terrace Lantern does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego