25062 Terrace Lantern

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated hot tub oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Great Location !!!. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is West of PCH. This unit was FULLY remodeled about two years ago and also has a full 2 ( TWO ) car garage, small patio in the front and a private yard in the back. ( HARD TO FIND ) Note that its an end unit and no one above or below you for great privacy. Its walking distance to Lantern Bay Park, Marriott Resort / Spa and Dana Point Beach / Harbor. Just below the unit you can walk to PCH for restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Also easy access to the Freeway !!! TOTALLY REDONE IN AUGUST 2017 IN GREAT SHAPE.