Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24846 Sunstar Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

24846 Sunstar Lane

24846 Sunstar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24846 Sunstar Lane, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY 949-735-1777. Absolutely beautiful sit down ocean and panoramic and city light views! This big open floor plan, ocean and harbor close is the perfect place to be! Spectacular Ocean views from the minute you step foot in the home. Private gated yard with ocean views from every level. Big living/family room with massive granite fireplace, separate dining area and newly remodeled kitchen. Outdoor living through the new sliding vinyl doors! Custom awning and spacious area! Bedroom and full bath on this level as well. Downstairs you will find secondary bedroom and huge master suite with private access to rear yard and gorgeous ocean views from both bedrooms. Covered patio down here too! Huge master bathroom with double sink vanities, spa tub and separate shower. Big walk in closet too. Extra unfinished basement storage. Gated community of Waterford Point offers pool/spa and lighted tennis courts. Just a stroll away from Dana Point Harbor so you can enjoy beach living and all the amenities that come with that! Why not live like you are on vacation???? Can you imagine surfing or boating or just even riding your bike everyday! This is affordable and impeccably clean. Fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms, beautiful floors. You can not beat this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24846 Sunstar Lane have any available units?
24846 Sunstar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24846 Sunstar Lane have?
Some of 24846 Sunstar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24846 Sunstar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24846 Sunstar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24846 Sunstar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24846 Sunstar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24846 Sunstar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24846 Sunstar Lane offers parking.
Does 24846 Sunstar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24846 Sunstar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24846 Sunstar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24846 Sunstar Lane has a pool.
Does 24846 Sunstar Lane have accessible units?
No, 24846 Sunstar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24846 Sunstar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24846 Sunstar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

