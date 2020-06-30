24846 Sunstar Lane

Amenities

FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY 949-735-1777. Absolutely beautiful sit down ocean and panoramic and city light views! This big open floor plan, ocean and harbor close is the perfect place to be! Spectacular Ocean views from the minute you step foot in the home. Private gated yard with ocean views from every level. Big living/family room with massive granite fireplace, separate dining area and newly remodeled kitchen. Outdoor living through the new sliding vinyl doors! Custom awning and spacious area! Bedroom and full bath on this level as well. Downstairs you will find secondary bedroom and huge master suite with private access to rear yard and gorgeous ocean views from both bedrooms. Covered patio down here too! Huge master bathroom with double sink vanities, spa tub and separate shower. Big walk in closet too. Extra unfinished basement storage. Gated community of Waterford Point offers pool/spa and lighted tennis courts. Just a stroll away from Dana Point Harbor so you can enjoy beach living and all the amenities that come with that! Why not live like you are on vacation???? Can you imagine surfing or boating or just even riding your bike everyday! This is affordable and impeccably clean. Fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms, beautiful floors. You can not beat this location.