One of the most upgrades lease homes you will find, this home is immaculate! Complete remodel of entire home. Great quiet location in the center of the community with a great ocean view. Walking distance to the pool, spa and tennis court.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have?
Some of 24842 Sea Crest Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
