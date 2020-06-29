All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 24842 Sea Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24842 Sea Crest Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

24842 Sea Crest Drive

24842 Sea Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24842 Sea Crest Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
One of the most upgrades lease homes you will find, this home is immaculate! Complete remodel of entire home. Great quiet location in the center of the community with a great ocean view. Walking distance to the pool, spa and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have any available units?
24842 Sea Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have?
Some of 24842 Sea Crest Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24842 Sea Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24842 Sea Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24842 Sea Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24842 Sea Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24842 Sea Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 24842 Sea Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24842 Sea Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24842 Sea Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 24842 Sea Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24842 Sea Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24842 Sea Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego