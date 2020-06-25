24641 El Camino Capistrano

Amenities

Absolutely one of the most outstanding homes located in Dana Point! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, the Harbor, and more! Major remodel/renovation completed in 2005 including new electrical (wiring, lighting, outlets, and floor outlets), new heating (two new furnaces, ducting and registers), new plumbing (copper piping and crawl space drain system and plumbing fixtures). This incredible home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 3/4 baths, 1/2 bath, 1 bedroom converted to a 2800 bottle temperature controlled wine cellar with dark cherry cabinets and wet bar. Gourmet Kitchen includes 48' Wolf range, Wolf oven, microwave, Sub Zero refrigerator, 2 drawer dishwasher, 3 wood burning fire places, inclusive of one stainless steel fire place located in a front porch area. New slate roof, mahogany front door, 6 ft by 22 ft ridge skylight, detached office/studio with bath contiguous to a 2 car garage with storage and workshop area. One en-suite opens to a private yard, a second bedroom contains numerous built-ins and a small artist studio. Family/billiard room contains timber trust and cedar board ceilings as well as folding glass doors that open to a covered porch/fireplace area. Over 10,000 sq. ft. lot, truly open and spacious, light and bright and a most extraordinary location, walking distance to the Lantern District of Dana Point. This is truly a must see "single level" residence!