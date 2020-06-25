All apartments in Dana Point
24641 El Camino Capistrano

Location

24641 El Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Absolutely one of the most outstanding homes located in Dana Point! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, the Harbor, and more! Major remodel/renovation completed in 2005 including new electrical (wiring, lighting, outlets, and floor outlets), new heating (two new furnaces, ducting and registers), new plumbing (copper piping and crawl space drain system and plumbing fixtures). This incredible home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 3/4 baths, 1/2 bath, 1 bedroom converted to a 2800 bottle temperature controlled wine cellar with dark cherry cabinets and wet bar. Gourmet Kitchen includes 48' Wolf range, Wolf oven, microwave, Sub Zero refrigerator, 2 drawer dishwasher, 3 wood burning fire places, inclusive of one stainless steel fire place located in a front porch area. New slate roof, mahogany front door, 6 ft by 22 ft ridge skylight, detached office/studio with bath contiguous to a 2 car garage with storage and workshop area. One en-suite opens to a private yard, a second bedroom contains numerous built-ins and a small artist studio. Family/billiard room contains timber trust and cedar board ceilings as well as folding glass doors that open to a covered porch/fireplace area. Over 10,000 sq. ft. lot, truly open and spacious, light and bright and a most extraordinary location, walking distance to the Lantern District of Dana Point. This is truly a must see "single level" residence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24641 El Camino Capistrano have any available units?
24641 El Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24641 El Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 24641 El Camino Capistrano's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24641 El Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
24641 El Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24641 El Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 24641 El Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24641 El Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 24641 El Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 24641 El Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24641 El Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24641 El Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 24641 El Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 24641 El Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 24641 El Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 24641 El Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24641 El Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
