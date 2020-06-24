24351 Vista Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sweeping ocean, coastline, white water and city lights views from this stunning turnkey residence. Located in gated Vista Point this light, bright and breezy home features a dual master set up, an abundance of living space and a sizeable wrap around patio yard. Enter from the welcoming tile staircase to a small foyer that divides the ocean view living from the dining room and kitchen. With two walls of windows, all with plantation shutters, an ocean view deck and ample space the living room is a great place to relax or entertain. Large enough to possibly allow for a second more casual space, in addition to your dining table, the dining room has great light, a fireplace and patio access. Stylishly updated the kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove, a microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher and a patio view bay window. Just off the dining room the patio has ocean views near the front and multiple entertaining spaces. Upstairs there is a small landing with a desk that leads to the expansive master suite which has vaulted ceilings and a breathtaking panoramic view deck. The updated master bath features a dual sink vanity, skylights and a large soaking tub with shower. Beyond the master is the second bedroom which has great light and an ensuite bath. With an attached two car garage this home is minutes from beaches, world class resorts and shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Dana Point. A must see!