Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

24351 Vista Point Lane

24351 Vista Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24351 Vista Point Ln, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweeping ocean, coastline, white water and city lights views from this stunning turnkey residence. Located in gated Vista Point this light, bright and breezy home features a dual master set up, an abundance of living space and a sizeable wrap around patio yard. Enter from the welcoming tile staircase to a small foyer that divides the ocean view living from the dining room and kitchen. With two walls of windows, all with plantation shutters, an ocean view deck and ample space the living room is a great place to relax or entertain. Large enough to possibly allow for a second more casual space, in addition to your dining table, the dining room has great light, a fireplace and patio access. Stylishly updated the kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove, a microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher and a patio view bay window. Just off the dining room the patio has ocean views near the front and multiple entertaining spaces. Upstairs there is a small landing with a desk that leads to the expansive master suite which has vaulted ceilings and a breathtaking panoramic view deck. The updated master bath features a dual sink vanity, skylights and a large soaking tub with shower. Beyond the master is the second bedroom which has great light and an ensuite bath. With an attached two car garage this home is minutes from beaches, world class resorts and shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Dana Point. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24351 Vista Point Lane have any available units?
24351 Vista Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24351 Vista Point Lane have?
Some of 24351 Vista Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24351 Vista Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24351 Vista Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24351 Vista Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24351 Vista Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24351 Vista Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24351 Vista Point Lane offers parking.
Does 24351 Vista Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24351 Vista Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24351 Vista Point Lane have a pool?
No, 24351 Vista Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24351 Vista Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 24351 Vista Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24351 Vista Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24351 Vista Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
