Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

24111 Tiburon

24111 Tiburon · No Longer Available
Location

24111 Tiburon, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the guard-gated community of Monarch Beach!! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home has custom shutters throughout, and beautiful Spanish-style tile in family room and kitchen! Enjoy a large, cozy fireplace in the family room, which is open to the kitchen! Separate formal dining room and living room! Powder room and laundry room conveniently located downstairs as well! All bedrooms upstairs, with a very large, spacious master bedroom which has a large en-suite master bath that has a soak tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet with built-in closet system!! 3 additional ancillary bedrooms have ceiling fans and custom shutters! Large 3-car, direct access garage, spacious backyard with grassy area and built-in BBQ area!! Located just minutes away from excellent shopping, dining, theaters, beaches, the Harbor, art districts, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24111 Tiburon have any available units?
24111 Tiburon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24111 Tiburon have?
Some of 24111 Tiburon's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24111 Tiburon currently offering any rent specials?
24111 Tiburon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 Tiburon pet-friendly?
No, 24111 Tiburon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24111 Tiburon offer parking?
Yes, 24111 Tiburon offers parking.
Does 24111 Tiburon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24111 Tiburon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 Tiburon have a pool?
No, 24111 Tiburon does not have a pool.
Does 24111 Tiburon have accessible units?
No, 24111 Tiburon does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 Tiburon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24111 Tiburon has units with dishwashers.
