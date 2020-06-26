24111 Tiburon

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to lease in the guard-gated community of Monarch Beach!! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home has custom shutters throughout, and beautiful Spanish-style tile in family room and kitchen! Enjoy a large, cozy fireplace in the family room, which is open to the kitchen! Separate formal dining room and living room! Powder room and laundry room conveniently located downstairs as well! All bedrooms upstairs, with a very large, spacious master bedroom which has a large en-suite master bath that has a soak tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet with built-in closet system!! 3 additional ancillary bedrooms have ceiling fans and custom shutters! Large 3-car, direct access garage, spacious backyard with grassy area and built-in BBQ area!! Located just minutes away from excellent shopping, dining, theaters, beaches, the Harbor, art districts, and so much more!