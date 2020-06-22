23601 Sidney Bay

Amenities

Amazing ocean views from nearly every room! This beach house is located in the guard-gated community of Niguel Shores with a private access to the beach and ocean right down the street! As you enter the door, you come upon a grand entry staircase. Newly painted with no carpet except on the stairs. Skylights in master bath, downstairs second bedroom, garage and kitchen. The kitchen includes a built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry, and brand new quartz counter tops. Two master suites, one on each floor--downstairs Master has two walk-in closets, one of which is cedar-lined, the other is very large. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The upstairs Master is accessible through your very own elevator or staircase, has its own balcony with incredible views! You will find plenty of storage space in this home. Crown molding, recessed lighting, wainscoting and ceiling speakers throughout. Windows covered with Hunter Douglas custom window coverings! Garage has epoxy floors and tank-less water heater. Good sized patio, close to the Dana Point harbor, Sea Terrace Park, hotels including the Marriott Laguna Cliffs, the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, shopping, restaurants and Laguna Beach is right up PCH! Home has soft water and a whole house water filter! Awesome location!!