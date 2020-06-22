All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019

23601 Sidney Bay

23601 Sidney Bay · No Longer Available
Location

23601 Sidney Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
Amazing ocean views from nearly every room! This beach house is located in the guard-gated community of Niguel Shores with a private access to the beach and ocean right down the street! As you enter the door, you come upon a grand entry staircase. Newly painted with no carpet except on the stairs. Skylights in master bath, downstairs second bedroom, garage and kitchen. The kitchen includes a built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry, and brand new quartz counter tops. Two master suites, one on each floor--downstairs Master has two walk-in closets, one of which is cedar-lined, the other is very large. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The upstairs Master is accessible through your very own elevator or staircase, has its own balcony with incredible views! You will find plenty of storage space in this home. Crown molding, recessed lighting, wainscoting and ceiling speakers throughout. Windows covered with Hunter Douglas custom window coverings! Garage has epoxy floors and tank-less water heater. Good sized patio, close to the Dana Point harbor, Sea Terrace Park, hotels including the Marriott Laguna Cliffs, the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, shopping, restaurants and Laguna Beach is right up PCH! Home has soft water and a whole house water filter! Awesome location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23601 Sidney Bay have any available units?
23601 Sidney Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 23601 Sidney Bay have?
Some of 23601 Sidney Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23601 Sidney Bay currently offering any rent specials?
23601 Sidney Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23601 Sidney Bay pet-friendly?
No, 23601 Sidney Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 23601 Sidney Bay offer parking?
Yes, 23601 Sidney Bay does offer parking.
Does 23601 Sidney Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23601 Sidney Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23601 Sidney Bay have a pool?
No, 23601 Sidney Bay does not have a pool.
Does 23601 Sidney Bay have accessible units?
No, 23601 Sidney Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 23601 Sidney Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 23601 Sidney Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
