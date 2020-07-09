2 Via Sienna

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immerse yourself in luxury beachside living in this magnificently designed 5 bd 4.5 bth home located behind the gates at prestigious Pointe Monarch. Upon entering this immaculately maintained residence, you’ll find travertine floors, light-filled windows, majestic staircase, fireplace, and outdoor atrium perfect for morning coffee. The large chef’s kitchen is a gourmand’s delight and features top-tier stainless steel appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, granite countertops, raised panel cabinets, and center island with 6-burner Dacor range. The kitchen-adjacent great room features cozy fireplace as well as custom built-ins and is ideal for family gatherings. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite with ocean views, fireplace, relaxation area, soaking tub, steam shower, separate “his and hers” vanities, massive walk-in closet, and private balcony perfect for sunset relaxation. Three of the four additional bedrooms are en-suite and provide plenty of privacy for family and guests. The beautifully kept backyard is designed for sun-kissed afternoons and dining al-fresco, and the 3-car garage with built-ins provides ample storage space. Located walking distance to Salt Creek Beach, and adjacent to the St. Regis and Ritz Carlton hotels as well as the fine dining of Monarch Bay Plaza, this turnkey home is perfect for those looking to indulge in a luxury environment with seaside flair.