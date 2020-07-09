All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
2 Via Sienna
2 Via Sienna

2 Via Sienna · No Longer Available
Location

2 Via Sienna, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immerse yourself in luxury beachside living in this magnificently designed 5 bd 4.5 bth home located behind the gates at prestigious Pointe Monarch. Upon entering this immaculately maintained residence, you’ll find travertine floors, light-filled windows, majestic staircase, fireplace, and outdoor atrium perfect for morning coffee. The large chef’s kitchen is a gourmand’s delight and features top-tier stainless steel appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, granite countertops, raised panel cabinets, and center island with 6-burner Dacor range. The kitchen-adjacent great room features cozy fireplace as well as custom built-ins and is ideal for family gatherings. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite with ocean views, fireplace, relaxation area, soaking tub, steam shower, separate “his and hers” vanities, massive walk-in closet, and private balcony perfect for sunset relaxation. Three of the four additional bedrooms are en-suite and provide plenty of privacy for family and guests. The beautifully kept backyard is designed for sun-kissed afternoons and dining al-fresco, and the 3-car garage with built-ins provides ample storage space. Located walking distance to Salt Creek Beach, and adjacent to the St. Regis and Ritz Carlton hotels as well as the fine dining of Monarch Bay Plaza, this turnkey home is perfect for those looking to indulge in a luxury environment with seaside flair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Via Sienna have any available units?
2 Via Sienna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Via Sienna have?
Some of 2 Via Sienna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Via Sienna currently offering any rent specials?
2 Via Sienna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Via Sienna pet-friendly?
No, 2 Via Sienna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 2 Via Sienna offer parking?
Yes, 2 Via Sienna offers parking.
Does 2 Via Sienna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Via Sienna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Via Sienna have a pool?
No, 2 Via Sienna does not have a pool.
Does 2 Via Sienna have accessible units?
No, 2 Via Sienna does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Via Sienna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Via Sienna has units with dishwashers.

