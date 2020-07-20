18 Via Corsica

Amenities

Ocean Views, Golf Course Views Guard Gated Monarch Beach Executive Home - Resort style living with spectacular panoramic ocean and golf course views from both levels. Located in the prestigious gated community of Pointe Monarch, this luxurious home is situated in an idyllic location along the coast of South Orange County. Featuring 4 bedrooms, each with their own private bath in addition to a large loft area, perfect for an office or lounge. The main floor has an open floor plan with large kitchen and family room, separate living and dining area and main floor bed and bath. Remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets and quartz countertops, large center island with seating, walk in pantry and professional grade appliances. The adjoining large family room with wood beamed ceilings, fireplace and french doors leads to a sunny yard to enjoy ocean and sunset views. The upper level consists of a grand master suite accented by a retreat and fireplace, along with expansive views from your balcony. The master bath with steam shower, soaking tub, dual sinks with vanity and custom walk in closet completes this haven. An additional junior suite and secondary bedroom with bath are also included. This lovely homes shows light and bright with remodeled baths, soaring high ceilings, hardwood flooring, showcase wine rack and a private courtyard surrounded by french doors. Over-sized 3 car garage plus laundry room with sink. Walk to trails, beaches, shopping center, restaurants and World Famous Resorts! Close to Dana Point and Laguna Beach! CAN BE LEASED FURNISHED!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4727040)