Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
18 Via Corsica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Via Corsica

18 via Corsica · No Longer Available
Location

18 via Corsica, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Ocean Views, Golf Course Views Guard Gated Monarch Beach Executive Home - Resort style living with spectacular panoramic ocean and golf course views from both levels. Located in the prestigious gated community of Pointe Monarch, this luxurious home is situated in an idyllic location along the coast of South Orange County. Featuring 4 bedrooms, each with their own private bath in addition to a large loft area, perfect for an office or lounge. The main floor has an open floor plan with large kitchen and family room, separate living and dining area and main floor bed and bath. Remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets and quartz countertops, large center island with seating, walk in pantry and professional grade appliances. The adjoining large family room with wood beamed ceilings, fireplace and french doors leads to a sunny yard to enjoy ocean and sunset views. The upper level consists of a grand master suite accented by a retreat and fireplace, along with expansive views from your balcony. The master bath with steam shower, soaking tub, dual sinks with vanity and custom walk in closet completes this haven. An additional junior suite and secondary bedroom with bath are also included. This lovely homes shows light and bright with remodeled baths, soaring high ceilings, hardwood flooring, showcase wine rack and a private courtyard surrounded by french doors. Over-sized 3 car garage plus laundry room with sink. Walk to trails, beaches, shopping center, restaurants and World Famous Resorts! Close to Dana Point and Laguna Beach! CAN BE LEASED FURNISHED!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4727040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Via Corsica have any available units?
18 Via Corsica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Via Corsica have?
Some of 18 Via Corsica's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Via Corsica currently offering any rent specials?
18 Via Corsica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Via Corsica pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Via Corsica is pet friendly.
Does 18 Via Corsica offer parking?
Yes, 18 Via Corsica offers parking.
Does 18 Via Corsica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Via Corsica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Via Corsica have a pool?
No, 18 Via Corsica does not have a pool.
Does 18 Via Corsica have accessible units?
No, 18 Via Corsica does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Via Corsica have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Via Corsica does not have units with dishwashers.
