18 Forest Hills Court

This is a 10!!!! The most beautiful Single story gated Tennis Villa ever! Designer perfect. On the Links at Monarch Beach golf Course with Private patio and Bar-B-Que. Fully furnished with King Bed in Spacious Master suite, 2 closets, walk-in shower.



2nd Bedroom has Queen pull out sofa bed. All furniture is NEW! No Junk here. Brand NEW AC unit.



New Beachy plank flooring, shutters thru out. Custom Paint, Solid surface counters, new appliances.



Walk to the Tennis Club at Monarch Beach (ask about special membership), across from The Monarch Beach Resort & Spa (formerly the St. Regis.

Minutes to Dana Point Marina, fine restaurants, shops and Trendy Laguna Beach. The Dana Point Trolley picks up just outside the gates. Go to Dana Point, San Clemente and Laguna Beach. Leave the car behind.