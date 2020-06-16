All apartments in Dana Point
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Forest Hills Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
tennis court
This is a 10!!!! The most beautiful Single story gated Tennis Villa ever! Designer perfect. On the Links at Monarch Beach golf Course with Private patio and Bar-B-Que. Fully furnished with King Bed in Spacious Master suite, 2 closets, walk-in shower.

2nd Bedroom has Queen pull out sofa bed. All furniture is NEW! No Junk here. Brand NEW AC unit.

New Beachy plank flooring, shutters thru out. Custom Paint, Solid surface counters, new appliances.

Walk to the Tennis Club at Monarch Beach (ask about special membership), across from The Monarch Beach Resort & Spa (formerly the St. Regis.
Minutes to Dana Point Marina, fine restaurants, shops and Trendy Laguna Beach. The Dana Point Trolley picks up just outside the gates. Go to Dana Point, San Clemente and Laguna Beach. Leave the car behind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Forest Hills Court have any available units?
18 Forest Hills Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Forest Hills Court have?
Some of 18 Forest Hills Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Forest Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Forest Hills Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Forest Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 18 Forest Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 18 Forest Hills Court offer parking?
No, 18 Forest Hills Court does not offer parking.
Does 18 Forest Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Forest Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Forest Hills Court have a pool?
No, 18 Forest Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 Forest Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Forest Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Forest Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Forest Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
