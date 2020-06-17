18 Corniche Unit E

Amenities

AWESOME OCEAN CLOSE CONDO!!! - Penthouse beach condo located behind the gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community. New carpet, new paint. Granite in bathroom. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Live your dream. Live at the beach. If living less than 5,000 feet from the world famous Southern California Salt Creek beach is your dream, then this is the property for you. Move in condition, just bring your love for the beach! It is virtually impossible to get this close to the beach at this low affordable price. Surrounded by multi-million dollar custom estates this home is located behind the 24 hour guarded gates of Ritz Point. This property is an oasis away from the busy world around us. Escape to the beach, feel the oceans negative ions as you lounge at the beach & rejuvenate your soul. The newer association management executives continue to improve the living experience at this little secret by the beach. Enjoy the walking trail to the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel and St. Regis Resort! (Just under 1 mile) Resort-like facilities include a sparkling pool, 3 spa's (1 with ocean view), and clubhouse. Contractors are still working in the property. (Completion 10/28/2015)



