Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

18 Corniche Unit E

18 Corniche Dr · (949) 215-5000
Location

18 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 Corniche Unit E · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
AWESOME OCEAN CLOSE CONDO!!! - Penthouse beach condo located behind the gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community. New carpet, new paint. Granite in bathroom. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Live your dream. Live at the beach. If living less than 5,000 feet from the world famous Southern California Salt Creek beach is your dream, then this is the property for you. Move in condition, just bring your love for the beach! It is virtually impossible to get this close to the beach at this low affordable price. Surrounded by multi-million dollar custom estates this home is located behind the 24 hour guarded gates of Ritz Point. This property is an oasis away from the busy world around us. Escape to the beach, feel the oceans negative ions as you lounge at the beach & rejuvenate your soul. The newer association management executives continue to improve the living experience at this little secret by the beach. Enjoy the walking trail to the sparkling blue Pacific, the renowned Ritz Carlton Hotel and St. Regis Resort! (Just under 1 mile) Resort-like facilities include a sparkling pool, 3 spa's (1 with ocean view), and clubhouse. Contractors are still working in the property. (Completion 10/28/2015)

(RLNE1812250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Corniche Unit E have any available units?
18 Corniche Unit E has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Corniche Unit E have?
Some of 18 Corniche Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Corniche Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
18 Corniche Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Corniche Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 18 Corniche Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 18 Corniche Unit E offer parking?
No, 18 Corniche Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 18 Corniche Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Corniche Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Corniche Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 18 Corniche Unit E has a pool.
Does 18 Corniche Unit E have accessible units?
No, 18 Corniche Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Corniche Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Corniche Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
