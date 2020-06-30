12 Marquesa

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to live in a beautifully upgraded Monarch Beach home! Located on the 11th hole of the Monarch Beach Links course in the guard gated "ocean close" community... definitely a walk to the beach location! Fantastic floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open and spacious! Light and Bright with vaulted ceilings! Plantation shutters throughout! Fireplace in family room! French doors opening to a great patio with views of the golf course! All bedrooms upstairs! Spacious master bath with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub, master bedroom features a balcony with views of the golf course and ocean! Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Walking distance to the Monarch beach Resort, Ritz Carlton Resort, a neighborhood shopping center and most importantly.. the beach!!!... Outstanding proximity to Dana Point Harbor, the Lantern District and its shops and restaurants, and minutes away from the community of Laguna Beach! Property is in pristine condition, contains an extraordinary view and is located on a great cul-de-sac in this very desirable ocean close community!