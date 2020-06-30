All apartments in Dana Point
12 Marquesa

12 Marquesa · No Longer Available
Location

12 Marquesa, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to live in a beautifully upgraded Monarch Beach home! Located on the 11th hole of the Monarch Beach Links course in the guard gated "ocean close" community... definitely a walk to the beach location! Fantastic floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open and spacious! Light and Bright with vaulted ceilings! Plantation shutters throughout! Fireplace in family room! French doors opening to a great patio with views of the golf course! All bedrooms upstairs! Spacious master bath with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub, master bedroom features a balcony with views of the golf course and ocean! Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Walking distance to the Monarch beach Resort, Ritz Carlton Resort, a neighborhood shopping center and most importantly.. the beach!!!... Outstanding proximity to Dana Point Harbor, the Lantern District and its shops and restaurants, and minutes away from the community of Laguna Beach! Property is in pristine condition, contains an extraordinary view and is located on a great cul-de-sac in this very desirable ocean close community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Marquesa have any available units?
12 Marquesa doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Marquesa have?
Some of 12 Marquesa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Marquesa currently offering any rent specials?
12 Marquesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Marquesa pet-friendly?
No, 12 Marquesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 12 Marquesa offer parking?
Yes, 12 Marquesa offers parking.
Does 12 Marquesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Marquesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Marquesa have a pool?
No, 12 Marquesa does not have a pool.
Does 12 Marquesa have accessible units?
No, 12 Marquesa does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Marquesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Marquesa has units with dishwashers.
