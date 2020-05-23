106 Tennis Villas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Golf Course and Ocean and Catalina Views. Amazing views from everyroom. Plus wonderful private spacious patio with Custom Bistro table from Italy and BBQ Grill. This unit is fabulous! Master bath was totally remodeled a year ago with walk-in shower. New double sink, quartz counter tops and cabinets. Walk-in closet plus addition standard closet in Master with amazing golf course view. The second bedroom also has ocean and Catalina views, with twin beds and full bath that is also updated. Step into the beautiful living room with flat screen TV and wifi, furniture is about 3 years old with new wood floors through out this house. There is a separate informal dining room with amazing views Kitchen has new refrigerator and was remolded about three years ago. Ocean and Catalina views, new stove top, quartz counter tops. Kitchen is open to the dining area with direct access to a one car attached garage. This ground level, no stairs sits in a gated community across from Monarch Beach Resort and Links Golf Course. Walk to the beach! This unit is Fabulous!