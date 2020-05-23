All apartments in Dana Point
106 Tennis Villas Drive

Location

106 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Golf Course and Ocean and Catalina Views. Amazing views from everyroom. Plus wonderful private spacious patio with Custom Bistro table from Italy and BBQ Grill. This unit is fabulous! Master bath was totally remodeled a year ago with walk-in shower. New double sink, quartz counter tops and cabinets. Walk-in closet plus addition standard closet in Master with amazing golf course view. The second bedroom also has ocean and Catalina views, with twin beds and full bath that is also updated. Step into the beautiful living room with flat screen TV and wifi, furniture is about 3 years old with new wood floors through out this house. There is a separate informal dining room with amazing views Kitchen has new refrigerator and was remolded about three years ago. Ocean and Catalina views, new stove top, quartz counter tops. Kitchen is open to the dining area with direct access to a one car attached garage. This ground level, no stairs sits in a gated community across from Monarch Beach Resort and Links Golf Course. Walk to the beach! This unit is Fabulous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Tennis Villas Drive have any available units?
106 Tennis Villas Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Tennis Villas Drive have?
Some of 106 Tennis Villas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Tennis Villas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Tennis Villas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Tennis Villas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Tennis Villas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 106 Tennis Villas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Tennis Villas Drive does offer parking.
Does 106 Tennis Villas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Tennis Villas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Tennis Villas Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Tennis Villas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Tennis Villas Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Tennis Villas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Tennis Villas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Tennis Villas Drive has units with dishwashers.
