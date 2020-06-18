79 Canterbury Ave

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city. Unit features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, living room with fireplace, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The roof is 4 years new and the bathrooms and the kitchen has been updated. Short distance to recreation, a secluded park, restaurants, Serramonte shopping mall, and King Plaza shopping malls. Easy commute to SF or to the South Bay and easy access to Muni, 280 and 101 Freeways.



The house is available to rent for the entire house, upper-level or lower level only.

The asking price are as follows

- Entire house ( 4 BR/2 BA - $ 5, 200/month)

- Upper Level of the House ( 3 BR/1 BA/2 Tandem Parking(1-Garage and 1-Driveway)- $ 3, 300 month)

- Lower Level of the House ( 1 BR/1 BA/ 2 Tandem Parking(1-Garage and 1-Driveway) - $ 1,950/month)



