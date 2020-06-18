All apartments in Daly City
Daly City, CA
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Ave

79 Canterbury Avenue
Daly City
Serramonte
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Serramonte

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 79 Canterbury Ave · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city. Unit features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, living room with fireplace, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The roof is 4 years new and the bathrooms and the kitchen has been updated. Short distance to recreation, a secluded park, restaurants, Serramonte shopping mall, and King Plaza shopping malls. Easy commute to SF or to the South Bay and easy access to Muni, 280 and 101 Freeways.

The house is available to rent for the entire house, upper-level or lower level only.
The asking price are as follows
- Entire house ( 4 BR/2 BA - $ 5, 200/month)
- Upper Level of the House ( 3 BR/1 BA/2 Tandem Parking(1-Garage and 1-Driveway)- $ 3, 300 month)
- Lower Level of the House ( 1 BR/1 BA/ 2 Tandem Parking(1-Garage and 1-Driveway) - $ 1,950/month)

(RLNE5693690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Canterbury Ave have any available units?
79 Canterbury Ave has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Canterbury Ave have?
Some of 79 Canterbury Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Canterbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
79 Canterbury Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Canterbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 79 Canterbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 79 Canterbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 79 Canterbury Ave does offer parking.
Does 79 Canterbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Canterbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Canterbury Ave have a pool?
No, 79 Canterbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 79 Canterbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 79 Canterbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Canterbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Canterbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Canterbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Canterbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
