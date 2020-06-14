/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
193 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
Serramonte
25 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Bayshore
8 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Jr Master Bedroom For Rent - Property Id: 105024 One Jr Master Bedroom for rent. *One medium sized room with separate bath for Single occupancy, $1500 per month. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO Very safe area 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South of Market
84 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
784 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,453
766 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Civic Center
60 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mission District
73 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dogpatch
16 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,080
698 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission Bay
9 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,735
673 sqft
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South of Market
30 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,904
616 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South of Market
20 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
536 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Crestmoor
30 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
