Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport dog park e-payments

Rolling hills and inspiring views grace Serramonte Ridge, where your home is your special retreat. Nestled in the hillside above San Francisco Bay, our community offers you a beautiful, relaxing atmosphere with unsurpassed comfort and tranquility to enhance your lifestyle. We offer studio, one and spacious two bedroom apartments. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer stainless steel appliances, new espresso cabinets, countertops, and fixtures! Our beautiful community includes a heated pool, two hot tubs, and a state of the art fitness center.